How is Kim Kardashian spending Easter?

"I will be in New Orleans with Reggie [Bush]!" the reality star tells Us. "We are going to a Hornets basketball game to see his friend Chris Paul play and then all decorate Easter eggs!"

Kardashian tells Us her footballer beau is "just great. I'm so happy."

What makes them work?

"We just get along," Kardashian told Us at a Kiehl's party in NYC Thursday. "It's easy, like it's supposed to be."

Although Kardashian says she has "no idea -- whenever we're ready" when asked about wedding plans, she knows one thing: she'll have a lot of children.

"I am looking forward to having a big family," Kardashian tells Us.