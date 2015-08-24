Kim Kardashian is doing good deeds -- and bringing her 5-year-old nephew, Mason Disick, along with her!

The 34-year-old reality superstar shared a picture of herself on Sunday taking a selfie with a fan named Anissa, who Kim says she met through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

"Mason & I spent the day with this beautiful soul, Anissa! Thank you Make-A-Wish for this special day!" she wrote about the sweet snap.

And it appears Saturday afternoon was all about spending time with her adorable eldest nephew. Kim also hit up a Toys "R" Us in Woodland Hills, California, with Mason, where she bought a cart filled to the brim with toys, and waited in line just like the rest of us.

However, Saturday night was all about supporting her hubby, Kanye West. Kim proudly Instagrammed a close-up selfie of the two at the FYF Fest in Los Angeles on Saturday, where the rapper filled in for singer Frank Ocean at the last minute. "1 good girl is worth 1000 b*tches" Kim wrote, quoting his Yeezus hit "Bound 2."

Kim brought along two of her famous sisters, Kourtney Kardashian and Kendall Jenner, for the occasion.

