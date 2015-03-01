Kim and Khloe Kardashian were among the guests at Ryan Seacrest’s star-studded 40th birthday party on Saturday, Feb. 28. Though Seacrest actually turned 40 in December, he waited more than two months to hold his big bash in Napa, Calif.

In addition to the Kardashians, whose reality show Seacrest executive produces, the star’s former “American Idol” colleagues, Paula Abdul And Randy Jackson, were also in attendance. With Seacrest becoming an ever-bigger mogul, the guests seemed to be a mix of Hollywood stars, Los Angeles insiders and entrepreneurs. Interestingly, several of Kim Kardashian’s photos from the party are blurry, which she blames on having “too much fun.” She also seems confused by the timing of the celebration, writing to Seacrest on Twitter, “Why is your party in February when your actual bday is in December? LOL.”

Seacrest, whose birthday actually falls on Christmas Eve, opened up to Jimmy Kimmel about turning the big 4-0 in December. The star reflected, “When my dad turned 40, we put an over-the-hill sign in the front yard. I thought to myself, ‘Oh my god, he’s gonna die soon! That’s old!’ And then you get to be that age, and you think, ‘It’s not that old at all really.'”

Seacrest also shared his family’s birthday/Christmas traditions, and how he feels about having his two major holidays combined.