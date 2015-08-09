Contrary to reports, Kim Richards has not been hospitalized.

A source close to the former "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star told "ET" exclusively that she was out and about Los Angeles on Saturday. "Regardless of what is going on with her medically and mentally," the source said, "she is not currently locked up."

WATCH: Kim Richards Opens Up About Arrest and Struggles With Alcohol

An Us Weekly report surfaced on Saturday alleging that Richards, 50, had been checked into a hospital by concerned family members. This followed earlier reports that the reality star's family was considering placing her under an involuntary psychiatric hold, called a 5150, nearly one week after Richards was arrested for allegedly shoplifting more than $600 worth of toys from a Target in Los Angeles' San Fernando Valley.

The troubled star spent one night in jail for the incident and was released on $5,000 bail. She has pleaded not guilty to charges of shoplifting and is due in court on Aug. 20.

"Kim is clearly in crisis," psychotherapist Dr. Robi Ludwig told "ET" on Wednesday's broadcast. "She's probably trying to self-medicate a depression."

WATCH: Kim Richards' Family Believes a 5150 Hold Will Help Her

Richards herself opened up to "ET" late last month, admitting to a relapse at her daughter's wedding and revealing that she was being treated by a team including a psychiatrist, life coach, sponsor, acupuncturist, trainer and chiropractor.

"I love sobriety, and I've always loved sobriety," she told "ET." "Relapsing was very hard for me. It was not easy. I have to say, don't take this wrong, but I really wanted to go to treatment because I needed a break from what I was going through at home."

Back in April, Richards was arrested for public intoxication, trespassing, resisting arrest, and battery of a police officer after an incident at the Beverly Hills Hotel. According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, Richards was acting belligerent and refused to leave the hotel's restaurant, locking herself in the bathroom. Once taken into custody, she reportedly kicked a police officer in the leg.