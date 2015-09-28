There's a new reality TV/talk show feud brewing. Actually, it's already reaching a vehement boiling point.

Kim Zolciak-Biermann is coming out firing at Wendy Williams after the daytime host questioned whether Kim was faking her recent health scare to get off of "Dancing With The Stars." Kim thinks Wendy's comments are retaliation for not coming on the show to discuss the "mini stroke" she suffered last week.

She said Wendy's insinuations are "absolutely appalling."

In a post blasting Wendy on Instagram, Kim posted an email her team received from Wendy's team asking her to call in for a Skype chat to discuss the transient ischemic attack that left her hospitalized last week.

"Absolutely appalling!! @wendywilliams how disgusting for you to insinuate I 'faked' my mini stroke on your show this morning!!" Kim captioned the screenshot of the email. "You mad cause I didn't come on your show! This clearly shows your warped mentality!!"

The fiery post came after Wendy implied that maybe Kim was "fibbing about the stroke," citing, among other things, that the "Don't Be Tardy" star took several selfies from the hospital.

"To me, a stroke is more important than a selfie. I don't get where these people get, you know, posting pictures of a serious condition in the hospital," Wendy said on Sept. 28. "But she allegedly suffered a mini-stroke after returning home from 'Dancing with the Stars' last week. Now Kim is 37 years old and, you know, she's got six children. She looks terrific, you know, and by the way, the reality show it cute … but, Kim, my thought is, um, I hope you're not fibbing about the stroke."

Kim has been criticized on the realty dancing competition since the first show and cameras often show her frustrated from her low scores. Wendy, a former contestant in 2011, said she knows the feeling and she admitted she "wanted to get off" the show when she competed.

"Kim, at 37 years old, if you did have a mini stroke, I'm sorry to hear about that. If, however, you just wanted to get off 'Dancing with the Stars,' all you had to do was just stub your toe," she said. "I don't like talking about friends of the show if it's in a shady way, but I'm in the purple chair, so it makes me do things."