Kim Kardashian and Kanye West stun in a new Balmain ad. Kardashian shared the photo on Twitter and Instagram Monday, simply but excitedly writing, “BALMAIN!!!!!!”

In the pic, the couple are all glammed up in Balmain clothes, flaunting a hint of his-and-hears cleavage. Kardashian is holding on tight to West’s head, as their lips nearly touch for a kiss. And the picture is not a one-off, but part of a larger campaign starring the fashion-forward couple. “Balmain unveils Spring/Summer 2015 menswear advertising campaign starring #KanyeWest and #KimKardashian photographed by #MarioSorrenti,” announced the fashion house’s official Instagram account.

Balmain creative director Olivier Rousteing, who is a close friend of the stars, also posted the pic on Instagram, writing, “THE BALMAIN LOVE ♥ #kanyewest + @kimkardashian for @balmainparis #itsallaboutlove.” Khloe Kardashian was enthused, too, sharing the photo on her own Instagram page, and writing, “Shut it down!!!!!! Yaaassssss!!! I am so in love with this picture!!! KiKi+Yeezy= ♥ #Balmain @olivier_rousteing @kimkardashian

The campaign’s debut comes on the heels of false reports wrongly claiming Kardashian and West were headed for a breakup. As Gossip Cop reported, among the most recent off-base stories was the National Enquirer alleging the couple was getting a “$195 million divorce,” and “The Gossip Table” claiming West was ditching Kardashian for Christmas. Both were entirely untrue. There is no divorce in the works and a rep exclusively told Gossip Cop that the spouses will be together over the holiday.

Sadly, we won’t be surprised if the tabloids somehow twist the Balmain campaign to create a new tale of marital strife. For now, fans can just enjoy the first photo.

