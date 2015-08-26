Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have won a reported $440,000 settlement over their leaked proposal video.

As Gossip Cop reported, the couple sued YouTube co-founder Chad Hurley after he attended West’s surprise engagement party at San Francisco’s AT&T Park in October 2013 uninvited, and then posted footage on his new video platform Mixbit, despite signing a confidentiality agreement. Hurley attempted to argue in response that he was unaware he couldn’t distribute the clip, and even tried twice to get the lawsuit dismissed. But an appeals court ruled this past April that Kardashian and West’s suit had merit and should proceed.

While it was believed the case would then go to trial, the parties have now avoided that by privately negotiating a settlement. It’s not clear how much Kardashian and West initially were seeking in damages, but getting anything from Hurley is no doubt a victory. The businessman has several days to fork over the money, at which point the lawsuit will be dismissed, according to TMZ.

Kardashian and West have never publicly spoken about the dispute, though they have done interviews about the proposal. The grand engagement party was also seen on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" (see photo above).