Kim Kardashian is thanking her fans the best way she knows how ... by showing them her ass.

The social media maven reached a major milestone Thursday, hitting 27 million followers on Instagram and shared this selfie in a lacy leopard-print thong to celebrate.

"27 mil!!!!! Thank you so much!!!! I love you all!!!!!" Kardashian wrote on the pic, which she also posted to her Twitter account, where she has nearly 30 million followers.

Kim snapped the photo in London where she's in town for the Brit Awards with her husband, Kanye West. The trip included some more wholesome activities like dancing with Taylor Swift and licking Kanye's face.

As we all know, this isn't the first time the reality star has stripped down, check out her photoshoot for Love Magazine where she went full-frontal in some of the NSFW shots.