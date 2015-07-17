Kim Kardashian's Vogue Spain magazine cover is a little more au natural than usual. But how natural are we talking?

The 34-year-old pregnant reality star shared the image via Instagram on Friday with the caption: "Vogue Spain Cover! We did this whole shoot without makeup! Can't wait for you to see it!"

Once you get past gawking at her HUGE diamond engagement ring, you may notice that while Kim certainly looks done down, she still might have applied a few dabs of makeup. Is she really not wearing mascara or even a little tinted moisturizer?

Regardless, the Instagram reactions to this cover are super positive.

"Best 'REAL' picture I've seen... Get it gurrrll!" one of Kim's 39 million followers wrote.

"U are soooo beautiful without any makeup on. So natural and pretty. U should go for this every day," another comment reads.

Vogue MagazineDon't expect this look to be a regular thing for Kim, because the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star loves makeup.

"My dad got me makeup classes for Christmas when I was like 14 at some Joe Blasco makeup school, and I've worn that foundation ever since," she told Into the Gloss. "I obviously love it when I get my makeup done, but I'm pretty good at doing it myself."

It's estimated that when added all up, Kim spends nearly $2,000 on her makeup routine.