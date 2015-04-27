Kim Kardashian is still struggling to get pregnant, but says she’s not ready to use a surrogate and hasn’t considered adoption.

Kardashian sat down for an interview with Matt Lauer to promote her new selfie book Selfish, but, as Gossip Cop reported, she also spoke extensively about her stepfather Bruce Jenner’s transition, as well as her own personal life. Still unable to get pregnant with her second child due to ongoing fertility issues, Kardashian says, “I’m seeing the best doctors and I’m trying to do everything that I can to make that happen.”

“They have recommended to me to get a surrogate and I would like to hold out a little bit longer and still try. I still have hope so I’m just going to keep on trying. Never say never,” says Kardashian. “We haven’t talked about adopting. I think you get kind of over it to the point where I am so blessed that I have one and I don’t want to take my focus off of her so much.”

With Kardashian and husband Kanye West nearing their first wedding anniversary, Lauer notes that all couples fight about three things: money, sex, and children. The reality star says none are an issue of them, though she admits there are some things they have different perspectives on, such as how “strict” West is about “safety issues” when some hazards are still years away.”

As for her infamous selfies, Kardashian is asked by Lauer if she’s always been “self-obsessed.” “I can understand how someone would say that you must be really vain if you’re taking selfies all day long or wanting photos of yourself,” she replies, agreeing there’s a bit of an “ego” involved. But, she also says, “To me, it’s just really about capturing a memory. Is it a little ridiculous? Is it vain? Yes.”

Kardashian and Lauer also have an amusing exchange, where he comments about her book, “You’re naked a lot in here.” She replies, “Not too naked,” to which he responds, “You’re naked a bunch in here!” Kardashian goes on to say that “that’s really what girls do when they take selfies,” and while he says men don’t, she insists, “Some guys do.”

Lauer wonders if Kardashian has learned her “lesson” from her sex tape or whether she’s “ever gone back there” and “taken videos or pictures” that she’d be “horribly embarrassed if they were to show up online.” “Everything I do, I always, in the back of my mind, have the intention that this could always go online,” says Kardashian, going on to reveal that she’s warned sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner to be careful.