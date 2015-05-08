Kim Kardashian’s second book signing was not disrupted again by angry anti-fur protesters because she kicked them out before they could cause a scene. The reality star was at The Grove in L.A. signing copies of her new book Selfish on Thursday, as several protestors stood outside ready to confront her about her choice to wear fur. The protesters were eventually allowed into the signing to buy Kardashian’s book, but were booted shortly afterwards, before they were able to create a commotion at the event.

In footage from the event, two women are seen leaving Kardashian’s book signing looking extremely angry. One of the women explains to a TMZ photographer that they waited in line for hours to buy Selfish, but their main objective was to get a chance to yell at the “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star for being a fur lover. “We were physically thrown out,” says one of the women, with the other adding, “We didn’t even do anything yet. We hadn’t even gotten to see her.”

The two women went on to say they don’t like how Kardashian often wears fur because they feel it’s “cruel” and “disgusting.” “We were there to tell her there are other choices. She’s an influence and a fashion icon. She can change many girls’ minds. She has the power at her fingertips to be a positive influence and not a negative influence,” says one of the women.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, Kardashian was swarmed by anti-fur protesters earlier this week at a book signing in New York, where she was called a “murderer.”