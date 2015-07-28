Kim Kardashian is glowing while her baby bump is growing!

The pregnant reality star posted an adorable Instagram picture of herself gently touching her burgeoning belly while sporting a tight white dress on Monday.

"Good night baby," Kim captioned the sweet snap.

Last month, the 34-year-old soon-to-be mother of two spoke to ET about how this pregnancy is different from her first with daughter North West, 2.

"I want to wear things that make me feel good about myself and still feel sexy," Kim, who is expecting a boy, said. "Just because you're pregnant doesn't mean you can't wear heels and you have to wear sweats all day long. I like to still feel like myself."

Kim and her husband, Kanye West, first revealed they were expecting during a promo that ran at the end of the mid-season finale of Keeping Up With the Kardashians.