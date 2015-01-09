Kim Kardashian opened up at the E! International Press Junket in Los Angeles on Friday about her struggle to conceive a second child with her husband Kanye West and her decision to film the experience for the upcoming season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians.”

‘It’s been more challenging to get pregnant the second time around,” Kardashian told the Daily Mail. “When you’re not planning it, it happens. It’s just how God works.” She added, “And when you want it so bad, it’s not happening.” Kardashian, who gave birth to her daughter North in June 2013, also revealed that she documented her battle on her reality TV show as a way to help other women, noting that West supports her decision.

As Gossip Cop previously reported, the first trailer for the tenth season of “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” shows Kardashian talking to to her sister Khloe about trying for a second child, as well as the reality TV star’s visit to the doctor. On New Years Eve, Kardashian took to Twitter to slam rumors that she and West were expecting, writing, “No I’m not pregnant.”

Kardashian recently told Elle UK that she and West are open to IVF if she can’t conceive naturally. “I want a boy and another girl,” she said. “I want it to start happening straight away. I loved being part of a huge family – and I want that for North. We’d do IVF if nothing happens, but we both want to keep trying naturally.” She added, “A few years ago I was told I could never get pregnant. Three different doctors told me the same thing, which is why I wanted to have my eggs frozen. I was just about to do that when I found out I was pregnant with North.”