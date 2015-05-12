Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner are promoting a petition to “implore the Obama administration to return Kelly Rutherford’s children” to the United States. Kardashian tweeted the petition on Tuesday, telling her 31.7 million followers, “I signed this petition bc I believe it’s the right thing to do & if u believe in it please sign it.”

As Gossip Cop previously reported, a California judge allowed Rutherford’s ex-husband, Daniel Giersch, a German national, to take their children and live in Europe, because he was deported from the U.S. (and denied reentry) for having engaged in fraud. According to the petition being circulated by Kardashian, Giersch also recently filed papers seeking to strip Rutherford of all her parental rights.

“I usually don’t get involved in people’s lives,” said Kardashian in another tweet, adding, “Especially if I don’t know them but this story I’ve been following and as a mom touched me.” She later added, “I know I don’t know you @KellyRutherford but as a mom I feel your pain and I wish you the best of luck! I hope you see your babies soon!”

Not long after Kardashian tweeted her support, Rutherford wrote back on Twitter, “@KimKardashian I am in tears. Thank you so much! From me and my kids!”