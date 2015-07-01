Kim Kardashian admits her brother Rob Kardashian smokes weed, drinks beer, and plays video games all day, and has virtually disappeared from the public eye because of his weight gain. “It’s not that mysterious, what’s happening with Rob,”says Kardashian in the July issue of Rolling Stone.

Kardashian, who poses for the magazine’s cover in a sexy Fourth of July-themed outfit, explains, “He has gained weight. He feels uncomfortable being on the show, and that’s OK.” She adds, “Do I think he smokes weed, drinks beer, hangs out and plays video games with his friends all day long? Yes.”

The pregnant “Keeping Up With The Kardashians” star also talks about Caitlyn Jenner, revealing that she was 22 when she first found out that her stepfather would dress up in women’s clothing. “I was shaking,” remembers Kardashian, noting that she happened upon the Olympic athlete walking around their garage in female clothes. She says, “I didn’t know if I’d just found out his deepest, darkest secret, and he was going to come after me.”

Kardashian tells the magazine Caitlyn (then known as Bruce Jenner) called her and asked her not to “tell a soul.” For eight years Kardashian kept Caitlyn’s secret, but reveals she told Kanye West before their May 2014 wedding. “I wasn’t sure if Bruce was going to be comfortable walking me down the aisle,” recalls Kardashian, adding, “He had just had his trachea shaved, so I knew something was going on.” West’s response to Caitlyn’s secret? “[Kanye] obviously moves to his own drum,” says Kardashian. “He lives his life the way he wants, a really authentic life, and he was like, ‘If you can’t be authentic and you can’t live your life, what do you have?’ ”