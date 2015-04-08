Like mother, like daughter!

Kim Kardashian reveals to Vogue that her daughter North West is shaping up to be quite the "girlie girl," adding that she already has a very real obsession with shoes. Sounds like the apple doesn't fall too far from the tree when you're the offspring to Kim and Kanye West.

"She's really particular about what she likes to wear, she's such a girlie girl," the 34-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star told the fashion magazine of her 22-month-old daughter. "Every day she wakes up and says 'shoes.' You have to bargain with her -- before you change her diaper she needs a pair of shoes on."

North's baby wardrobe is already the envy of fashionistas everywhere as her closet includes custom designs from Lanvin, Celine and Alexander Wang. "He made her the cutest little bomber with this little skirt and studs and socks," Kim revealed of Wang.

Kimye's baby girl's love of style doesn't stop with shoes. "Well, North does love handbags," Kim shared. "And anything where there's a little bit of glitz."

Hats, however, not so much. "She hasn't been the biggest fan of keeping something on her head," the reality star said with a laugh.

If Kim has it her way, she'll have a little boy to dress pretty soon. "You know, we're trying to expand the family," she disclosed. "We're doing everything we can. I would be so happy with whatever God gave me, but I mean, eventually, yes, I would love a boy."

Meanwhile, the style-savvy mom is getting into the kid fashion business, launching Kardashian Kids on Nordstrom.com on April 13. The line ranges between $25 and $35, which is quite affordable when you consider what North's high-fashion duds must cost.

"It's just something that I think was really missing -- an affordable line that was really cute and stylish," Kim said of the new line.

