Kim Kardashian’s selfie-taking wax figure was unveiled on Thursday at Madame Tussauds London. The reality TV star announced the news on Instragram, writing, “OMG how amazing is my @MadameTussaudsLondon wax figure!!! It’s perfection!” See the photos below.

Kardashian’s wax figure features the E! star holding up a cell phone in her right arm, dressed in the same embroidered Balmain mini she wore at her 2014 engagement party in Paris shortly before married Kanye West in Italy. Shortly after seeing the wax figure, the pregnant reality star thanked Balmain on Instagram for the gorgeous dress, and said, “I can’t wait until I can fit into the same dress & go take a selfie with my wax figure!!! So cool you can actually take a selfie with her.”

Madame Tussauds London noted on Instagram that he phone in the wax figure’s hand actually works, and fans can see their selfies pop up on the phone’s screen. They also revealed they chose to feature several changing backgrounds because of Kardashian’s rule of “never taking more than three selfies in the same location.” Among the the different places Kardashian’s wax figure poses in front of are the Taj Mahal in India, the National Mall in D.C., the Eiffel Tower in Paris, an amusement park, and on the red carpet surrounded by paparazzi.

