Kim Kardashian’s second pregnancy isn’t off to the best start. While thrilled to be expecting again, she admitted at Monday’s CFDA Awards that she feels like “s---.”

As Gossip Cop reported, Kardashian’s pregnancy was announced at the end of Sunday’s “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” mid-season finale. A rep confirmed the news to Gossip Cop, and Kardashian told Glamour she was “beyond excited.” The star, however, stayed mum about it on social media throughout Monday, before opening up on the CFDAs red carpet, which she graced with Kanye West in a see-through dress.

“To be honest, I’ve had really bad morning sickness, day sickness, night sickness — I can barely get out of bed,” Kardashian confessed to Us Weekly. “It’s a very different type of pregnancy from my first one, but I’m so grateful to be pregnant when we didn’t even think it was going to happen for us [so] I don’t care how sick I am.”

She was more blunt with “Extra,” admitting with a laugh, “I feel like s---!” And Kardashian, who is also battling a cold right now, said to Yahoo!, “I’ve never felt [this] s----y in my life.” About staying in bed, the mom of North West told the outlet, “I just lay there, it’s really hard, cause I want to give a hundred, million percent attention to my daughter, but sometimes I can’t even get out of bed, but she’ll lay with me and she’s been so patient and great.”

So, what does Kardashian’s little girl, who will turn 2 in two weeks, think about getting a sibling? “North doesn’t understand yet,” she told E! News. The reality star also shared how she told West about their impending arrival. “I took a pregnancy test and then took a shower,” recalled Kardashian. “[After] I looked by the sink and I said, ‘Babe, I’m pregnant!'”

And the couple has been keeping it a secret for quite a while. Now finishing her first trimester, Kardashian told E!, “We’ve known so early on. It was really hard and we wanted to make sure everything goes right first.” She added, “It’s been a tough journey to get here. I thought I wouldn’t be able to tell so soon, but we found out very early on.”

As Gossip Cop reported at the time, Kardashian struggled during parts of her first pregnancy, unhappy with her growing size and then having serious complications. She ultimately gave birth to North about two weeks early. What do you think of Kardashian’s comments about the second time around?

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Stars attend the 2015 CFDA Fashion Awards

Stars react to the unveiling of Caitlyn Jenner

The Internet can't stop making South West jokes about Kimye's pregnancy