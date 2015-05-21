Kim Kardashian slams critics who accuse her of being famous for doing nothing in a new interview, challenging her haters to pull off her work lifestyle.

Kardashian makes the comments in another clip from her new “Access Hollywood” interview. As Gossip Cop reported, the sit-down chat with Billy Bush features the reality star opening up about Bruce Jenner’s transition, and revealing that she made the first move on Kanye West six months after splitting from Kris Humphries. In the final portion of the interview, Kardashian is asked how she feels about people dissing her career.

“I get more fed up with questions, like, I was traveling recently and I was doing a press day and people were like, ‘How do you feel when people say what do you do?’ And I’m like, ‘I’m here working aren’t I? Like, I’m here to promote something,'” says Kardashian. “I said, ‘Hey why don’t you do this: Tell someone else that you think can do it. Tell them to do everything that I’ve done in my career and see if they end up exactly where I’m at. Try it. Just try it. I dare you to try it.”

Much of the hate Kardashian receives comes through social media, and she admits to “sometimes” reading the critical messages. “I find it so weird that people follow you just to be negative,” she says. And while she claims she doesn’t “really spend the time” to block the offenders, Kardashian says she will pull the trigger if someone talks badly about daughter North.

With “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” now in season 10 and a new deal to continue the show already signed, detractors will have to accept that the famous family isn’t going anywhere anytime soon. Kardashian tells Bush, “Every time we’re like, ‘Okay, our contracts are up. We’re not exciting, there’s nothing to share,’ and then there are things where we feel like there has got to be other people going through what we’re going through, and why don’t we just continue doing it while we’re having fun?”

“It’s still fun,” she adds.

