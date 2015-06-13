Kim Kardashian knows very little about Kim Jong Un. The reality star was quizzed about her namesake on an NPR radio show, and didn’t do so well.

Kardashian was the guest for Saturday’s installment of “Not My Job” on the “Wait Wait… Don’t Tell Me!” show. The program routinely has celebrities and successful people on to see if they are knowledgeable about something completely unrelated to their accomplishments. For Kardashian, that meant asking her about the North Korean leader.

Before the game began, however, Kardashian was grilled about her second pregnancy, and the various rumors that have been spreading online, including some that Gossip Cop has debunked. “We actually haven’t told anyone the sex,” she said when asked about her impending arrival being a son. “So I heard that we’re having a boy. I heard that we’re having twins. I heard that I’m not even carrying my own baby. I’ve heard so many things and most of that information is not true.”

Kardashian went on to insist they won’t be naming the child “South West,” calling the suggestion “so stupid.” She also confirmed Gossip Cop’s report about building Kanye West a basketball court in their backyard, and explained how it related to the big bash she threw him at the Staples Center. There was also talk about Selfish and duck faces. And then the moment of truth came.

For the game, creatively called “Keeping Up With Kim Jong Kardashian,” she was first asked about a pamphlet Kim Jong Un released earlier this year containing hundreds of different slogans. Kardashian was unable to correctly guess which of three choices she was given was one of those slogans, though, in her defense, it was actually incredibly bizarre and random. She then stumbled with the second question, which was about Kim Jong Il’s nicknames.

And for the third and final round, Kardashian was queried about a law Kim Jong Un created for male students last year. She had to correctly choose what the mandate required, and, hilariously, one of the options was “change their name to either Kourtney, Khloe, Kendall or Kylie Jung Un.” Impressively, Kardashian actually got the answer to that one right.

But despite the light-hearted nature of the appearance, a number of NPR listeners were turned off. In fact, there’s nearly two dozen comments on the “Wait Wait” official site slamming the show for having Kardashian as a guest. “I love this show and listen to it every week, but I was disappointed in them for putting her on the radio,” wrote one person.

Another said, “I never miss WWDTM — until this week. I cannot bring myself to listen & seriously, shame on all of you at WWDTM for allowing this vapid, vacuous waste of space more media time.” And someone else remarked, “I listen to NPR in order to AVOID this crap.”