Kim Kardashian is getting back into music, but thankfully she’s not recording a follow-up to “Jam (Turn It Up).” Instead, Kardashian is going the classical route and taking piano lessons with famed pianist Oksana Kolesnikova.

Kardashian recently revealed her secret hobby on Twitter, writing before the Academy Awards, “Just finished my piano lesson in time to watch the Oscar’s red carpet!!!” She added, “I’m going to surprise Kanye by learning one of his songs! He’s hardly on social media so he won’t know I’m tweeting this lol.”

According to TMZ, the reality star began working with Kolesnikova after a recommendation from Babyface, a performer known as much for his vocals as his talent with instruments. Kolesnikova, who was born in Russia and moved to the United States as a teen, has released eight albums over the years, and had a regular gig at the Polo Lounge in The Beverly Hills Hotel for seven years.

Kolesnikova is also the owner of the Oksana School of Music in Los Angeles. The composer tells TMZ she’s asked Kardashian to play at a recital for students in May, and the star is apparently working on a special song to show off her to her family. Kardashian’s piano interest dates back to her childhood, when she used to watch her father, the late Robert Kardashian, tickle the ivories.

And her decision to take lessons wasn’t made lightly. In fact, Kardashian tweeted nearly four years ago, in September 2011, “I want to start taking piano lessons.” Kardashian has also reportedly wants to pick back up the violin, her grade school instrument, now that sister Kourtney gave her a new one for Christmas. Are we heading towards a future where Kanye West is not the most talented one in their marriage? Hey, it could happen.

