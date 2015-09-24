Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner are mocking rivalry claims that have pitted the two sisters against each other in recent weeks.

Since Jenner turned 18 last month, she’s been receiving an increased amount of attention from fans and the media alike. Some have even accused her of stealing Kardashian’s spotlight. And that seemed to be confirmed to an extent when it was revealed last week that Jenner had far more website and app subscribers than her big sister.

But during a live stream called “In Bed With Kim & Kylie,” the famous siblings light-heartedly addressed the situation. “How do you feel now that you have dethroned me?” Kardashian wryly asked her little sister, who simply smiled. Kardashian went on to quip, “I love it. I need some time off.”

She then amusingly told Jenner, “I mean, honey, let’s be real, you’ve got to put in a few more years before you actually dethrone me.” Still, Kardashian added, “But I give my baton to you. Who better to pass on knowledge to my baby sister, rather than a random non-family member?” Indeed, Kardashian and Jenner have been sharing style tricks for some time now.

“You guys, this is amazing. I give Kylie all my tricks, I give her all my tips. I give her everything, and more,” Kardashian said on the stream. “She is so, like, deserving. If I would want anyone to follow in my footsteps, anyone to borrow my clothes, anyone to like share my glam team it is Kylie, King Kylie.”

The sisters’ chat came just over a week after a Life & Style cover story ridiculously claimed Kardashian wanted to sue Jenner for “stealing” her look. Gossip Cop exclusively busted the nonsense, just as we debunked a made-up HollywoodLife story that wrongly alleged Kardashian was worried abut Jenner “stealing [the] spotlight.” These tabloids and webloids have long tried to create Kardashian-Jenner family drama, but they’ve clearly failed once again.