Kim Kardashian tongues Kanye West in a new photo she shared on Twitter on Wednesday night after the Brit Awards. See the picture and more below.

In the intimate snapshot, West has his head bowed as Kardashian sticks her tongue out, touching the side of the rapper’s mouth. Kardashian captioned the image, “#KimKAllDay,” which quickly became a trending topic on Twitter as the picture was retweeted and favorited again and again. The hashtag appears to be a reference to West’s new song, “All Day.”

As Gossip Cop reported, the musician debuted the track at Wednesday’s Brit Awards, where Kardashian introduced his performance. The song is an expletive-laden kiss-off, though West previously used the “all day” phrase in relation to Kardashian when her naked Paper photos came out last fall. West tweeted the nude magazine cover and wrote “#ALLDAY.”

Kardashian also posted several pictures from the Brit Awards, including ones taken while her husband was on stage. “Kanye performing All Day with the squad at the Brit Awards!!! Such a sick performance!” she tweeted, adding in another message, “This performance of All Day was so turnt!!!!!!!” Kardashian also seemed ecstatic she “got to introduce my husband & present my friend Sam Smith the global success award!” The reality star even took a selfie on stage, and hung out with Taylor Swift and Cara Delevingne.

Hours after the ceremony, Kardashian and West went to a studio for a late-night recording session, which is where the tonguing took place.

