Kim Kardashian's platinum blonde hair came in handy during her Vogue Brasil photo shoot -- and as if there was ever any doubt, the images are SUPER sexy!

The 34-year-old mother put her killer curves on display as she channeled Marilyn Monroe's sultry style and attitude for the high-fashion publication.

Vogue Brasil revealed via Instagram that they had already planned on putting Kim in a blonde, Marilyn-inspired wig when she showed up with her bleached blonde hair. She's since gone back to brunette but she got these blonde bombshell photos taken before she went back to her usual look.

Like numerous other photo shoots, Kim wasn't afraid to show some skin, and even posed topless in nothing but a pair of black pantyhose and long black gloves.

The "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star also shared a black-and-white video of her Vogue Brasil photo shoot, where her sexy pout is on full display.

Upon going blonde in March, Kim admitted that makeup artist Joyce Bonelli the reason behind the look. "Thank u @joycebonelli for being my inspiration," she tweeted.

Do you think Kim makes a good Marilyn?

