Kim Kardashian is adding her voice to the chorus of support for her stepfather Bruce Jenner.

"Love is the courage to live the truest, best version of yourself. Bruce is love. I love you Bruce," Kardashian tweeted after Jenner's 20/20 interview with Diane Sawyer in which the former Olympic champion revealed that he is transgender.

Kardashian added the hashtag "#ProudDaughter," echoing the support her family members and friends were posting to social media sites all day Friday.

Jenner revealed during the interview that Kim has actually been the easiest family member to talk to about his transition, after her husband, rapper Kanye West, helped her come around to the idea.

"They were talking about it and he says to Kim, 'Look, I can be married to the most beautiful woman in the world, and I am. I can have the most beautiful little daughter in the world, and I have that. But I'm nothing if I can't be me. If I can't be true to myself, they don't mean anything,'" Jenner told Sawyer. "Since then, Kimberly has been by far the most accepting, and the easiest to talk to about it."

Kardashian talked to ET earlier this week about the family's support of Jenner as he prepared to tell his story.

"I think everybody can learn from his story and I'm excited for him to be able to share that," she said. "We all just support him 100 percent and I hate so badly when I see things like, my mom doesn't support him and this sister doesn't support -- it's all just a story people want to put out there. None of us have spoken, and we're letting Bruce talk first."

As Jenner has not yet said that a new name or pronouns should be used, ETonline will follow GLAAD guidelines and continue to refer to him by his current name and male pronouns.