Kim Kardashian is sharing more makeup-free photos from her recent Vogue Spain shoot. The pregnant reality TV star took to Twitter on Tuesday to share the new pictures, capturing them with the hashtags “#NoMakeUp” and “KimNoFilter.” See the photo at right and more below.

In one photo Kardashian is seen staring blankly into the camera sans makeup and wearing a grey crop top sweater. She captioned the picture, “This has to be my fav shoot I’ve done! Thank u @VogueSpain & Theo Wenner 4 these amazing pics! #NoMakeUp #KimNoFilter.” In another image from the shoot, she’s posing in her pajamas outside the Beverly Hills Hotel.

In a third photo, the E! star is sitting on the floor as she rocks a pair of distressed jeans paired with the grey sweater as she stares at the ground and touches her toe. “Theo Wenner gave me no direction & just wanted to capture me being me,” explained Kardashian in the photo’s caption. Kardashian also shared a picture of herself casually lounging on a couch as she rubs her eye. The brunette beauty is seen wearing a black Mickey Mouse t-shirt and white underwear. “Just landed back from Armenia, pregnant & jetlagged, was trying to nap as they were shooting,” explained Kardashian.

As Gossip Cop reported, Kardashian unveiled her makeup-free Vogue Spain cover last week. In the accompanying interview, she opens up about married life with Kanye West, her second pregnancy, and Caitlyn Jenner’s transition.