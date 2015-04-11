Kim Kardashian and Kanye West caused a stir at the Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on Friday. The Kardashians have been on a much-publicized trip to the country, and Kim and her sister Khloe were among those who placed bouquets of flowers at the site’s eternal flame to commemorate the 1915 mass murder of an estimated 1.5 million Armenians. But their somber visit turned a little chaotic when they left the memorial, as the crowd swarmed the family as they got into their vehicle to leave.

Of course, Kardashian and West have triggered swarms of paparazzi and overenthusiastic fans countless times, including during their recent trip to Paris for Fashion Week events. But the way the crowd reacted outside the memorial seemed unsettling, given the nature of the circumstances and the setting.

As Gossip Cop has reported, the Kardashians have had a busy few days in Armenia, the country of their ancestors. On Thursday, they visited with the nation’s Prime Minister and took pictures standing in front of the Mother Armenia statue in the capital. They were also gifted a plot of land in a nearby housing subdivision. Then came Friday’s visit to the genocide memorial.