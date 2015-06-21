It's a pretty big day for Kanye West! Not only is he celebrating Father's Day with his adorable daughter North, but it turns out next year he's going to have a little boy to celebrate with as well.

Kim Kardashian revealed the gender news of baby no. two on Instagram Sunday night with an insanely cute photo of Kanye reading a book with his baby girl.

"Precious moments like this when we were traveling on tour with you are what I live for," Kim captioned the adorable pic. "You're such a good daddy to North & you will be the best daddy to our new son too!"

Congrats to the happy couple! People around the world can't wait to find out what his name is going to be.

It was first revealed that Kim and Kanye were expecting during a promo that ran at the end of the mid-season finale of "Keeping Up With the Kardashians." Since then, Kim has been at the top of everyone's baby bump watch list.

