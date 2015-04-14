Kim Kardashian's photo book, "Selfish," includes 300 total selfies, but are there more cleavage or butt shots?

According to Wednesday's report in New York Daily News, Kim's coffee table book will have 115 cleavage shots, 23 butt shots, 10 nude selfies, and only one shot of her baby bump from 2013.

PHOTOS: Kim Kardashian's Most Scandalous Selfies

The 353-page book, priced at $19.99, documents the reality star's eight years in the spotlight, beginning with her days hanging with Paris Hilton and ending with her and husband Kanye West at their May 2014 wedding.

"Selfish" also features six unseen selfies of Kim, including a new bikini selfie and a flashback photo of her sticking out her tongue. The 34-year-old star also chose to publish pics from last year's nude leak.

"We didn't call them selfies back then," she told Harper's Bazaar of devoting the book solely to self-taken photos. "I had no idea what I was saving, just memories, really."

VIDEO: Paris Hilton on Kim Kardashian's Empire -- 'It's Nice to Inspire People'

Kim also admitted to AdWeek that she doesn't take these pics too seriously. "You have to have a sense of humor every once in a while. So many people think that taking so many selfies is just ridiculous," she said. "For me, what's so funny is I love taking pictures and posting them on social media for memories."

Will you buy "Selfish" now that you know there are 115 cleavage shots?

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

The Kardashians' Most Iconic Magazine Covers

Celebs without makeup Instagram edition for 2015

Celeb style hits and misses for March 2015