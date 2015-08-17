"The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star Kim Richards has had a tumultuous summer, from her alleged relapse at daughter Brooke's wedding in Mexico, to her recent shoplifting arrest, to rumors that her family is thinking of placing her on an involuntary 5150 psychiatric hold.

Now, Richards' ex-husband Monty Brinson is taking to Instagram to set the record straight.

"One day the people that didn't believe in you will tell everyone how they met you," Brinson wrote on an Instagram picture of the couple in their younger years. "That quote is in honor of @kimrichards11 all I will say at this time besides being best friends, and personally a person who has a great heart is thankful to all her fans and friends for believing in her."

Brinson, who has been battling cancer and was not healthy enough to attend the nuptials of the couple's daughter in May, admits he has not seen Richards recently, but says the two "speak everyday."

"Do I know everything absolutely. Do I take up for my family and friends absolutely," Brinson wrote in his caption. "Do I say it like it is. Absolutely. Is my heart filled with love for everyone absolutely."

Brinson expressed confidence in his ex-wife despite her recent struggles, and even hinted at possible upcoming projects for the former child star.

"Without going into detail 90 per-cent [sic] of what you read is completely false," Richards' ex continues. "But for her fans that have stayed with her through this roller coaster will see her very soon at what she's done best all her life since the age of 4. I'm excited for her. And personally I would like to thank everyone who stood by her through this rough time. Remember everyone in life goes through a rough time one way or another. I always say know the facts before being judgmental #life #love#heart #thankful #blessed #rhobh#friends #family #heart."

