Kim Richards has been given a plea deal to avoid facing possibly two and a half years in jail, stemming from her drunken outburst on April 16 at the Beverly Hills Hotel. As Gossip Cop reported, Richards was charged in May with battery on a police officer, public intoxication, and resisting arrest. But on Thursday, a prosecutor offered Richards no jail time, in exchange for her accepting a plea deal 30 days of community labor, AA classes once a week for a full year, restitution to the cop she kicked, and three years probation. As part of the deal, Richards also has to steer clear of the Beverly Hill Hotel.

Richards was arrested, as Gossip Cop noted, after drunkenly barricading herself inside a bathroom at the famed hotel. The reality star, who was acting belligerent, was forcibly removed from the Beverly Hills Hotel and later kicked a police officer at the police station.

Since then, Richards, who has battled alcohol problems for years, has gone to rehab. During a few days off in late May to attend her daughter Brooke’s wedding in Mexico, the “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star was reportedly such a drunken “mess,” her sober coach quit on the spot. Richards has subsequently returned to a facility for help.

It is expected that Richards will accept the prosecutor’s deal. Gossip Cop has reached out to her attorney.