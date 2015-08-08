Kim Richards is reportedly in the hospital in the wake of her latest arrest. Gossip Cop is seeking confirmation.

According to Us Weekly, Richards “has been admitted to a hospital by concerned family members.” The site quotes a source as saying, “Her family checked her in. She wants to get out ASAP, but her family refuses.” There are no details on which facility Richards is supposedly at.

It’s also not clear how the reported hospitalization actually happened. For Richards to be held against her will, she would have to be deemed a danger to herself by medical professionals. Celebrities ranging from Britney Spears to Amanda Bynes have all been hospitalized under what’s called a “5150 hold,” where a person is involuntarily committed for for 72 hours.

The reported development comes after Richards was arrested on Monday for allegedly stealing hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise from a Los Angeles Target. It was said that Richards was living out of her car at the time, as she no longer has a permanent residence following a stint in rehab, and has worn out her welcome with various family members. In June, Richards, who has spent years struggling with sobriety, was offered a plea deal stemming from her public intoxication arrest earlier this year, but that could now be in jeopardy. Gossip Cop will continue to have updates.