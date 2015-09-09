Kim Richards returned to Twitter on Tuesday after a lengthy break, and she's opening up about her health and sobriety and making sure to send positive vibes.

"I hope you all had a fun & safe Labor Day," The "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star tweeted on Tuesday. "I've missed you all! Thank you for all the Love. You all mean so much to me."

I hope you all had a fun & safe Labor Day 🇺🇸 I've missed you all! Thank you for all the Love❤️ you all mean so much to me

VAVOOMSHABANG💥

🐢💚

— Kim Richards (@KimRichards11) September 8, 2015

WATCH: Kim Richards on New Determination to Stay Sober: 'Relapsing Was Very Hard For Me'

She also shared some kind messages of self-acceptance and love, sharing, "It's a Wonderful Wednesday. Remember to appreciate and love yourself as well as others today."

I hope you all had a fun & safe Labor Day 🇺🇸 I've missed you all! Thank you for all the Love❤️ you all mean so much to me

VAVOOMSHABANG💥

🐢💚

— Kim Richards (@KimRichards11) September 8, 2015

Richards, who has faced a string of legal troubles this year, as well as multiple stints in rehab combating alcohol addiction, has been essentially silent on Twitter since April.

Now she's connecting with her followers and answering burning questions.

One Twitter user even asked Richards whether she was "still sober," to which she responded, "Yes I am."

@zoe_mum yes I am😊❤️🙏

— Kim Richards (@KimRichards11) September 8, 2015

WATCH: Source: Kim Richards Is Getting the Help and Support She Needs

Others asked how she's been holding up in the face of her recent issues.

@AcostaExxenia All is good😊 💗🌸

— Kim Richards (@KimRichards11) September 8, 2015

@Lynni_A yes it's Good to be back! Missed you all❤️

— Kim Richards (@KimRichards11) September 9, 2015

WATCH: Kim Richards Opens Up About Her Arrest and Struggles With Alcohol: 'I've Always Loved Sobriety'

In August, a source told ET that Kim was "getting the help and support she needs and wants," after getting arrested for shoplifting earlier that month -- and it was reported that Kim's family had considered placing her under a 5150 psychiatric hold.