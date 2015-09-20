Kim Richards and Kyle Richards Umansky are proving there's no bond quite like sisterly love.

Despite the massive falling out they had during the last season of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, much of which was due to concerns about Kim's sobriety, the siblings dined at Ocean Prime in Beverly Hills on Saturday to celebrate Kim's 51st birthday.

Both sisters shared their own gleeful photos from dinner. "Right here, right now@kimrichards11 it's your birthday sister!!!" Kyle wrote on Instagram.

Kim posted a very similar snap, including a positive message in the caption that hints at a healthier outlook as the reality star celebrates another birthday. "Spent some fun quality time with my sister @kylerichards18 …. Life is Good," she wrote.

It wasn't an outing for just the sisters, however. Kim's daughters, Whitney and Brooke, and Brooke's husband, Thayer, joined in the celebration.

Earlier in the day, Kyle, 46, posted a photo of the two laughing hysterically during happier times. "Happy birthday@kimrichards11," the actress-author captioned the throwback pic on Instagram. "May all your birthday wishes come true."

The dinner points to signs of a true reconciliation between Kim and Kyle, who hadn't seen each other or spoken in at least six months before Brooke's wedding in May.

It was hopefully also a fresh start for Kim, who has had a share of legal and personal troubles. Earlier this year, she entered rehab for a fourth time following an April 16 arrest at the Beverly Hills Hotel. The reality star was taken into custody after acting belligerent, locking herself in the restaurant's bathroom, and reportedly kicking a police officer in the leg. She was charged with public intoxication, trespassing, resisting arrest and battery of a police officer, and issued a citation for a misdemeanor. Then in August, she was arrested again, this time for shoplifting from a Target in Van Nuys, California.

The former child star spoke to ET in July, and she admitted that she wanted to go into treatment because she needed a break from family stress, which she considered a contributing factor to her relapse.

"Monty, my ex-husband, is very sick and my son wasn't well. And I had to give away my dog, and I wasn't talking to my sister [Kyle Richards]," she explained.

Though she appears to be working on her problems, Kim will not be returning to the RHOBH as a regular cast member.