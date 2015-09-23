Kim Zolciak had a very serious health scare on Thursday morning.

The mother-of-six shared a selfie with her 1.5 million Instagram followers, revealing that she had been hospitalized after suffering a "mini stroke."

"The last 24 hrs have been a whirlwind! I landed yesterday morning from LAX (took the red eye right after 'DWTS') I got home and within minutes suffered a TIA (mini stroke)," she wrote. "The left side of my body went completely numb and my speech was gone."

Zolciak has been competing on "Dancing With the Stars," and assured her fans that she has recovered. She thanked husband Kroy Biermann, friend Niki Toney-Pressley, daughter Brielle Biermann and Brielle's boyfriend Slade Osborne for their "quick reactions."

"I have 100%of my feeling back THANK GOD," the Bravo star continued. "Still in the hospital but I just know I'm getting released today!"#CrazyAgeDoesntMatter

Prior to her hospitalization, Zolciak did admit that she wasn't feeling well. "I'm so happy to be home with my babies!!" she wrote. "Although I'm having a blast on 'DWTS' 💃 I took the red eye soooo I'm delirious."

Earlier this week, Zolciak also revealed that she got some Botox treatments just a few hours before her Monday performance on "DWTS." "I needed Botox desperately," she Instagrammed.

In addition to her strenuous rehearsals for the ABC show, Zolciak's home life has also seemed a bit stressful. In a recent episode of "Don't Be Tardy," her 13-year-old daughter Ariana Biermann revealed that she wants to look into being emancipated when she turns 16.

Zolciak opened up to ET about what she thinks of her daughter's declaration.