WAYNE, N.J. (AP) -- A kitschy northern New Jersey landmark that spawned a popular rock band's name and served as the backdrop for a "Sopranos" episode may be in danger of closing.

Fountains of Wayne has sat on the side of Route 46 for more than 40 years, beckoning shoppers with displays of lawn ornaments, outdoor furniture and life-sized Santa Claus figures in various attire.

It served as the inspiration for the critically acclaimed band of the same name, and HBO's mob series "The Sopranos" filmed there.

The store's gates were closed on Friday, and no one answered the phone.

The store's owner told The Record of Bergen County last week that the store's fate was still evolving.