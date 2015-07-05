Kourtney Kardashian was all about independence on July 4 while Scott Disick continued to party abroad with another woman, stylist Chloe Bartoli. The mother of three could be seen in one photo she posted on Instagram holding her daughter Penelope, while waving an American flag, in front of a beach. Kardashian captioned the picture, “Happy 4th of July!” In a second photo posted on Instagram, Kardashian is again waving the little flag, as Penelope looks on.

Disick, for his part, has gone off the grid and made no mention of July Fourth or, more importantly, his partner of the past decade and their three children. As Gossip Cop has previously reported, last week Disick was photographed partying in the South of France and then in Monaco getting cozy with Bartoli. In a number of eyebrow-raising photos, Disick could be seen rubbing Bartoli’s back and putting his arm around the brunette. The stylist was also pictured feeding Disick pasta.

Around the time Disick was photographed with Bartoli, Kardashian posted a Throwback Thursday picture of herself at a gun range, with the message, “Don’t mess.” While Kardashian’s people are not commenting, it seems based on the pictures of Disick seemingly acting inappropriately with Bartoli, as well as Kardashian’s photos of her enjoying “Independence,” that the two are currently no longer together. That said, Gossip Cop is still awaiting an official word from her rep.