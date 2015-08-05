One month after splitting with her longtime boyfriend, Kourtney Kardashian seems to be embracing her vulnerability.

The 36-year-old "Keeping Up With the Kardashians" star took to Twitter on Wednesday to share a powerful video of a 2011 TED Talk called "The Power of Vulnerability," delivered by author Brene Brown.

The 20-minute video deals with human nature, our ability to empathize, and the way we can found our true self-worth in the midst of heartbreak and emotional turmoil.

The message is especially poignant for Kourtney given her recent separation from Scott, with whom she shares three children -- 5-year-old Mason, 3-year-old Penelope and 7-month-old Reign.

The couple split last month after photos surfaced of Scott getting cozy with his ex-girlfriend Chloe Bartoli.

Since the split Kourtney's been doing her best to keep her head up, spending time with her sisters and her children.

