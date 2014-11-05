Kris Jenner is proving that you're never too old to have a birthday at Disneyland.

To celebrate her 59th birthday, the "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" mother dressed as Minnie Mouse and took the theme park by storm. In a red and white polka-dot onesie and mouse ears, the Kardashian matriarch was spotted strolling by The Haunted Mansion with her daughter Kourtney Kardashian and grandkids.

Unfortunately, her new beau Corey Gamble was nowhere to be found.

Also missing from the Disney outing were Kim and Khloe, though they send their mom birthday wishes on Instagram.

Kim's message was very sweet, but she also made sure to say what MILF her mom is saying, "ANNND be the hottest mom in the entire world!!!!!! #MILF."

Disneyland is just one of her birthday destinations though as she will celebrate in more adult fashion in Las Vegas and is even giving out the chance for one fan to win the chance to party with her VIP style.

We're guessing Kris' new man will make an appearance at this birthday celebration. After all, he was at Kim's Vegas birthday just TWO week ago.

