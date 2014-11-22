Kris Jenner’s new boyfriend Corey Gamble’s ex-girlfriend got a restraining order against him back in 2010, but Jenner is reportedly not worried about it. According to TMZ, Gamble has successfully convinced Jenner that his ex wildly exaggerated the case against him and is now trying to exploit their old relationship for media attention.

In 2010, the woman claimed Gamble began following her and called OnStar to have her car tracked. She alleges that Gamble also got physical with her, leaving bruises on her body. But Jenner is said to believe Gamble is not the volatile stalker portrayed by his ex.

TMZ explains that the reality TV star has told the people around her that Gamble is trustworthy because he is comfortable being in the background, never looking to profit unfairly off the rich and famous people with whom he’s worked. For instance, Gamble has worked as Justin Bieber’s tour manager and never exploited their association. Gamble reportedly told Jenner about his ex’s restraining order before it surfaced in the media.

Earlier this month, Jenner celebrated her 59th birthday with a Las Vegas party, during which she and Gamble spent much of the night dancing. She and husband Bruce officially filed for divorce back in September.

