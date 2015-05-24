Kris Jenner shared never-before-seen video of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West’s wedding dance on Sunday, in honor of the couple’s first anniversary.

As Gossip Cop reported, Kardashian and West wed in Florence on May 24, 2014 in front of family and a number of celebrity friends. John Legend performed at the reception, playing “All Of Me” on the piano. At the time, the Grammy winner told the newlyweds, “I am so happy for Kim and Kanye. [To Kim] Kanye was inspired by you, knew he was in love with you, knew you were the one…I know Kanye personally as person, as friend and as a mentor…I believe in you two and I also believe in this song, and it’s number one now!”

While those details were revealed last year, fans were never able to actually see the special moment until now. Jenner took to Instagram to post a few seconds, which show Kardashian and West holding each other and kissing as they sway on a dance floor to Legend’s ballad. The track was inspired by the singer’s own wife, Chrissy Teigen, who also attended the nuptials.

In her Instagram post, Jenner wrote to her daughter and son-in-law, “Happy First Anniversary @kimkardashian #KanyeWest and thank you for taking us all on your Magical Mystery Ride …. One of the best weeks of my life…and thank you @johnlegend for this amazing memory… #family #love #allofme #florenceitaly. “Magical mystery ride,” of course, is one of the lyrics in “All Of Me.”

As Gossip Cop has reported, Kardashian and Jenner have both been sharing throwback photos and videos on Instagram in honor of the anniversary milestone. Check out the dance clip below.

Happy First Anniversary @kimkardashian #KanyeWest and thank you for taking us all on your Magical Mystery Ride …. One of the best weeks of my life…and thank you @johnlegend for this amazing memory… #family #love #allofme #florenceitaly

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

How Kimye spent their first year of marriage

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West's romance retrospective

Kim Kardashian shares throwback wedding photos