Kris Jenner and her new boyfriend Corey Gamble returned together on Nov. 7 to one of the places where their relationship began: Las Vegas!

Celebrating her 59th birthday, Kris headed to Sin City to dance with her man, sip on vodka and eat at a high-end restaurant. And, Wonderwall.com was there taking in the whole scene.

After arriving in Vegas via a private jet, the group descended on The Mirage Hotel and Casino, where their party would take place. Donning a shimmering Monique Lhuillier dress, Kris and her group of 10 pals headed to Stack Steakhouse, where she drank "ultra chilled martinis" and, with her group, dined on steaks, chicken, seafood and a plethora of appetizers. Careful not to get photographed together upon their arrival, Kris and Corey, Justin Bieber's road manager, were spaced out within their group, but the two sat next to each at dinner, as "Keeping Up With The Kardashians" cameras rolled and captured their every move.

Following dinner, the group — which included Kourtney Kardashian's baby daddy, Scott Disick, and family friends Malika Haqq and Jonathan Cheban — made their way over to 1 OAK Nightclub, where Kris was immediately greeted at her VIP table with oversized cutouts of her children's faces. In a playful mood, the Kardashian matriarch laughed and took photos with the fatheads. She remained in good spirits even after getting a champagne shower courtesy of Scott Disick.

But, as she mingled with her group and sipped on 50 Bleu vodka, her attention was soon on Corey. Though certainly not overly advertising their much-spoken about relationship, the two danced throughout the night, dancing closer together as it got later and the vodka flowed more freely.

The Vegas nightclub was just another stop on the Kris-Corey romance parade. Since first being spotted at dinner three weeks ago, they've already been to Las Vegas (for Kim Kardashian's birthday) and Mexico together.

The twosome left the club shortly after 2 am. The song playing as they left: R. Kelly's "Step in the Name of Love." Coincidence?