Kris Humphries, the ex-husband of Kim Kardashian, is apologizing for his controversial tweet supposedly about Bruce Jenner’s transition to a woman. As Gossip Cop reported, Jenner came out as transgender on Friday night during an interview with Diane Sawyer.

Shortly after the former Olympian’s ABC special aired, Humphries posted a cryptic tweet many people believed was aimed at Jenner. “Man, I’m glad I got out when I did #Gottadoyou,” Humphries wrote. He was immediately attacked by fans who thought the tweet was insensitive.

On Saturday, Humphries apologized saying, “I have and always will support Bruce hence #Gottadoyou. Now recognize I was too vague and sincerely apologize for the way this came across.” He added in a second tweet, “#FullySupportBruce.”

Despite the basketball player’s attempt to clarify his comment, many people still slammed Humphries and didn’t believe his apology was sincere. “Don’t try justify yourself you’re still a piece of sh*it,” one Twitter user commented. Another wrote, “Mmmmm, not buying it.” A third person told Humphries, “You’re such a coward for trying to back out of what you said. Must suck being an irrelevant a**.” Humphries married Kardashian in 2011, but the pair divorced 72 days after tying-the-knot. The reality TV star is now wed to rapper Kanye West.