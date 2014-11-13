After what he went through with the Kardashian family, Kris Humphries just wants to play basketball in peace.

During an interview with Washington D.C.'s 106.7 The Fan, the NBA pro couldn't escape a question about his famous ex-wife and her recent nude, full-frontal photo shoot with Paper Magazine.

"I'm not someone who's paying attention to things that don't really matter in my world," he said when asked how he handles seeing his ex and her family splashed all over the headlines. "I mean, a lot of times I don't even know what's going on."

While some can have both love and basketball, Humphries is just focused on the game for now. "I've always been a basketball-first kind of guy," the 29-year-old Washington Wizards power forward said, "And had a lot of success through everything. For me, it's just basketball, and that's where my outlet is, especially now."

He added, "But everything else, I don't really pay a lot of attention to."

As much as he seems to be trying, Humphries can't escape his past. During the Toronto Raptors versus the Washington Wizards game last Friday night, TMZ reports that some Raptors fans started chanting "Kanye" while Humphries was at the free-throw line. The chant worked, Humphries missed the shot, and the Raptors won 103-84.

It's been three years since Kardashian's 72-day marriage to the NBA pro, and she too opened up about their relationship in her Paper Magazine interview. "It's just one of those life lessons that you have to learn, and it's OK," she said.

The 34-year-old "Keeping Up with the Kardashians" star was remarried in May to Kanye West and the two have a 1-year-old daughter named North West.