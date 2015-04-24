Kris Jenner is opening up about Bruce Jenner's candid sit-down with Diane Sawyer.

She may not have been a part of the 20/20 special, but Kris isn't shying away from voicing her support of ex-husband Bruce Jenner's revelation that he is transgender.

"Not only was I able to call him my husband for 25 years and father of my children, I am now able to call him my hero," Kris tweeted after Jenner's interview with Sawyer.

Kris also denied claims that ABC News reached out to her for the 20/20 piece, for which Jenner's other ex-wives gave supportive statements, though an ABC News source tells ET that they made multiple requests to Kris Jenner for interviews and statements.

"No one asked me to comment," Kris replied to a tweet from Perez Hilton. "I'm sitting with Bruce now watching this show so let's keep it real."

As Jenner has not yet said that a new name or pronouns should be used, ETonline will follow GLAAD guidelines and continue to refer to him by his current name and male pronouns.

Kim Kardashian spoke to ET this week about Bruce's transition, saying that the family was behind him "100 percent."