Kris Jenner did not approach Playboy about doing a nude spread for the magazine, despite a made up story from a desperate blog. Gossip Cop can exclusively debunk this report from a site that has about as much traffic as a deserted island. An impeccable Playboy source assures us the claim is “100 percent false.”

According to the bogus blog, “‘Keeping Up With The Kardashian[s]’ star Kris Jenner will be turning 60 years old this year and plans to celebrate her milestone 60th birthday with a nude photo spread in Playboy magazine, however, they don’t want her.” A fake source for the webloid is quoted as saying, “Kris approached them and they said 'thanks, but no thanks.' The magazine would love to shoot her Kim again for the cover, but passed on Kris.”

We can only suppose that when the site was sloppily conjuring up quotes, it couldn’t decide on whether to go with, “The magazine would love to shoot Kim again for the cover” or “The magazine would love to shoot her daughter again for the cover.” Either way, the seemingly fabricated quotes are both factually inaccurate. Still, the webloid’s so-called “source” adds that Jenner was “She not happy about it. And is now looking at other magazine options.” So, is Jenner going to possibly pose naked for Hustler or Penthouse? Please, it’s all nonsense. Regardless, Gossip Cop’s real Playboy insider says the magazine was “never approached” by the mother of six to do a nude pictorial, and adds, “The story is 100 percent false.”

