Kris Jenner addresses some common criticisms of the Kardashians in a New York Times Magazine profile, responding to claims that the family is “greedy” and she is “controlling.”

Jenner is known as not just the matriarch of the Jenner-Kardashian clan, but also the “momager,” who, depending on your point of view, either brilliantly masterminded a business empire, or repeatedly sells out her kids for the sake of fame and the almighty dollar. Not surprisingly, she agrees with the former interpretation, but interestingly, the Times profile does, too. The lengthy piece lists virtually every single aspect of the Kardashian-Jenner brand, and argues, “We have reached the point at which the Jenners and the Kardashians are not famous for being famous: They are famous for the industry that they’ve created, the Kardashian/Jenner megacomplex, which has not just invaded the culture but metastasized into it, with the family members emerging as legitimate businesspeople and Kris the mother-leader of them all.”

The first counterpoint people usually throw out to such an idea is that the family is only famous because of Kim Kardashian‘s sex tape. Not so, says Jenner. “That was a smaller seed than people seemed to think,” she says. It was “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” that really put the brood on the map. At the time, Jenner says her approach was rather simple. She recalls, “Like, there’s the little girls, and there’s the older girls, and then there’s my son. Everybody thinks that they could create a bunch of drama in their lives, but it’s something that I felt I didn’t even have to think about. It would be natural.”

Jenner actually had experience in leveraging personal trials and tribulations, after taking then-husband Bruce Jenner’s motivational speaking career from fledgling to successful. “It was a mix of blood, sweat and tears, enthusiasm, determination and just never sleeping and getting the word out there,” she says, which seems to still be the game plan for each new endeavor.

Jenner tells the Times, “It doesn’t mean that we’re always looking for more or that we’re greedy. There’s a lot of people that have great ideas and dreams and whatnot, but unless you’re willing to work really, really hard, and work for what you want, it’s never going to happen. And that’s what’s so great about the girls. It’s all about their work ethic.”

And to her, that makes Jenner and her offspring not controlling, but smart. “I guess if I get a little weird about something that isn’t the way I want it, and I complain, then it’s called controlling,” she says. “I like everything a certain way. I’m not somebody who can just lay back and let it happen. That’s never going to happen for me. And I think that’s what’s gotten me to where I am in life, at the same time. I can’t turn it on and off.”

It’s worth noting that Jenner’s interview was conducted after Bruce had already come out to the family, but before his interview with Diane Sawyer. Asked about their divorce and the current state of their relationship, she only says, “At the end of the day, I just want him to be happy. He’s going to find his happiness, and he’s going to have his journey.” What do you think of Jenner’s comments?

MORE ON WONDERWALL:

Bruce Jenner: Family and celebs show support

2015 Met Gala

The Kardashians' most iconic magazine covers