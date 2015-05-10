Kris Jenner has Kanye West's back on Mother's Day.

Over seven years ago, the rapper lost his mother due to complications from a cosmetic surgery, but seems to have now found belonging within the Kardashian/Jenner family.

Kris offered some comfort to her 37-year-old son-in-law on Sunday, Instagramming a throwback photo of the two and promising to stick by his side.

"And of course I'm thankful for this love bug #KanyeWest who has been a constant in our lives and showered us with unconditional love, support, kindness, friendship, and lots and lots more love," Kris, 59, writes. "I learn something new from him every single day."

Showing just how much Kanye means to her, Kris adds, "I will never replace his beloved Mom Donda but I will always be here for him and love him like my own son. #blessed #grateful #mothersday."

Kanye went big on Mother's Day, showering his baby's mama and Kris' daughter, Kim Kardashian, with lots of gifts. North West's mom couldn't be with her family on Mother's Day due to a Brazil business trip, but her husband made sure the day was still super special for her.

"So I get to a restaurant in Sao Paulo and my husband had a string quartet waiting playing Sam Smith!!!!!" Kim revealed on Instagram. "Every single waiter who brought food said 'This is from Mr. West for the best mother in the world!' Seriously I have the best husband ever!!!!"

But Kanye didn't stop there! "I got to my room in Brazil and my amazing thoughtful husband had the sweetest note with a couple thousand roses covering my entire suite for Mother's Day!" she also shared. "I'm so sad I'm so far away on this day but happy we celebrated yesterday! I love you baby and North soooo much!!!"

While Kim was being showered with roses, her mom was being bombarded with balloons. Kendall and Kylie Jenner surprised their mother with a bouquet of balloons that read: "I love mom."

One thing's for sure, the Kardashian/Jenner clan are good at holidays.

