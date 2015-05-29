Don't mess with this momager or her kids!

Kris Jenner bit back at reports that her son Rob Kardashian checked into a 60-day Palm Beach rehab center that deals with drug and alcohol addiction over the weekend. When ET reached out to Kris, she said the rehab rumors "completely fabricated."

While gossip sites were claiming Rob was entering a treatment facility this past weekend, Kris was sharing texts from her family that included loving remarks aimed at the 28-year-old reality star. Rob is referred to a "bunny boo" in the messages, and he even texts his mom and sisters, "Love you babies."

Rob's health and reclusive behavior has been a topic of conversation with his family on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians." In an earlier episode this season, Kris even considered staging an intervention for her son.

His sister Kim Kardashian had a more tough-love approach in mind, suggesting that they cut him off entirely. "Everyone licks Rob's a-- and does whatever he says," Kim said, holding nothing back. "It's just like, at some point you just have to give it up. We all make his life so easy."

But as for Kris, the situation is dire. "I feel like if I don't help him do something drastic, that he's gonna die," she told her daughters. Rob remains out of the public eye and missed sister Kim's wedding in May 2014 and Christmas with his family this past year.

