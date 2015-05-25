Kris Jenner reportedly wants to own the term “momager,” and has filed legal documents to trademark the word.

As Gossip Cop has reported, Jenner, who manages the careers of her famous family including Kim, Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner, is often referred to as their “momager,” a combination of “mom” and “manager.” While many have used the term disparagingly, the clan has sometimes embraced it. Now Jenner is said to have submitted paperwork requesting sole use of “momager” in the entertainment industry, which means if anyone else wants to use the term, they would have to get Jenner’s permission first.

The Jenner-Kardashian matriarch already has trademarks to use the term during “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” and other personal business deals, according to TMZ. Earlier this month, reports surfaced that Kendall and Kylie had filed paperwork with the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to trademark their names for business deals. Reportedly, Kylie wanted to trademark her first and last name for placement on items such as tote bags and umbrellas. She also wanted to trademark her first name “in the fields of entertainment, fashion and pop culture.”

Her sister, Kendall, also reportedly filed documents to trademark her name for use on clothing, hair accessories, beauty products, bags and other items. Both girls also submitted applications to trademark the terms “Kendall & Kylie” and “Kendall and Kylie.” What do you think of the Jenner family seeking trademarks?

